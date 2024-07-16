Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Trending

Dave Portnoy says he was nearly ‘lost at sea’ before coast guard rescue

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 3:34 pm
2 min read
Dave Portnoy in a black, Barstool branded polo. View image in full screen
FILE - Barstool Sports founder and CEO Dave Portnoy said he was almost 'lost at sea' before a U.S. Coast Guard rescue in Nantucket, Mass. Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he nearly had his Castaway moment after he and his boat were almost “lost to the ocean” on Monday.

In a social media video, Portnoy said he was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after he became stranded on his boat without power, radio or an anchor while attempting to set sail in Nantucket, Mass.

The business mogul, who calls himself “Captain Dave” in the clip, said he wanted to take his mother on a boat ride, but realized only after untethering the vessel that the engine had no power.

“Captain Dave was almost lost to the ocean, Mother Ocean,” Portnoy detailed in a dramatic monologue. “No power, no radio, no anchor, no nothing. Heavy, heavy winds. Next thing you know Captain Dave is lost at sea.”

NOTE: The video below contains foul language. Please watch at your own discretion. 

Portnoy, 47, admitted to being “a relatively new boater,” and said he forgot to check the boat’s power before unhooking the buoys.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He said he had to try not to crash into other ships in the harbour while the wind pushed his boat farther and farther out from shore. Portnoy shot a flare gun into the sky to call for help but said none arrived.

“I was clearly at this point exasperated, sunburned — it was like Tom Hanks in Castaway,” he said.

More on World

Finally, as Portnoy was calling out for help, a woman in a rowboat approached the vessel. The woman, who Portnoy said recognized him, climbed onboard and used a radio to call the U.S. Coast Guard.

Portnoy described “four burly dudes” from the coast guard coming to his rescue. The officials towed his boat back to the harbour, with Portnoy safe and sound.

“Captain Dave lives to tell another tale,” he said, winding down his nautical story.

Portnoy was obviously glad to be on dry land again and joked, “Captain Dave may never go on the boat again.”

Trending Now

In an official statement to WFXT in Boston, coast guard officials said they received a report of a 28-foot pleasure boat in need of rescue.

“We are glad that he used distressed signals and applaud the Good Samaritan for having a VHF radio ready to hail the Coast Guard,” the spokesperson said.

On X, the First Coast Guard District of Boston, Massachusetts encouraged Portnoy to “boat safe” and wished well to his internet-famous dog, Miss Peaches.

Click to play video: 'Boating Safety Tips'
Boating Safety Tips
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

