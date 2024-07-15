2 dead in house fire on Cross Lake Cree Nation, Man.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a house fire on a First Nation in northern Manitoba.

RCMP say they responded to a fire on Cross Lake Cree Nation early Saturday.

They say neighbours had tried but failed to rescue someone who was inside the house when the fire started.

Police say firefighters found two bodies inside after the fire was extinguished.

They say the identities of the two victims have not been confirmed.

Cross Lake is about 520 km north of Winnipeg by air.