National

Canada

2 dead in house fire on Cross Lake Cree Nation, Man.: RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2024 3:10 pm
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. File / Global News
Two people are dead after a house fire on a First Nation in northern Manitoba.

RCMP say they responded to a fire on Cross Lake Cree Nation early Saturday.

They say neighbours had tried but failed to rescue someone who was inside the house when the fire started.

Click to play video: 'Residents in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood voice concerns over vacant home fires'
Residents in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood voice concerns over vacant home fires
Police say firefighters found two bodies inside after the fire was extinguished.

They say the identities of the two victims have not been confirmed.

Cross Lake is about 520 km north of Winnipeg by air.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

