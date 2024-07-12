Menu

Crime

Homicide team takes over after Surrey shooting victim dies

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 6:44 pm
1 min read
Police investigate shooting in Surrey Home Depot parking lot
Surrey RCMP are investigating an early morning shooting in the Newton neighbourhood. It happened near 73rd Avenue and Scott road around 5:30 Friday morning - police found a man in the Home Depot parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a shooting in Surrey last week after the victim died of his injuries.

Surrey RCMP was called to a Home Depot parking lot on 122 Street near 73 Avenue, near Strawberry Hills in Newton, around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5.

Twenty-five-year-old Jatindeep Singh of Langley was rushed to hospital and has since died. Police said he did not have a criminal record.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is describing the attack as a “targeted, isolated incident.”

IHIT is looking to speak with friends and associates of Singh’s. Police are also looking for witnesses or any video shot in the area of the shooting between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on July 5.

 

