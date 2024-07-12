Homicide team takes over after Surrey shooting victim dies

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a shooting in Surrey last week after the victim died of his injuries.
Surrey RCMP was called to a Home Depot parking lot on 122 Street near 73 Avenue, near Strawberry Hills in Newton, around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5.
Twenty-five-year-old Jatindeep Singh of Langley was rushed to hospital and has since died. Police said he did not have a criminal record.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is describing the attack as a “targeted, isolated incident.”
IHIT is looking to speak with friends and associates of Singh’s. Police are also looking for witnesses or any video shot in the area of the shooting between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on July 5.
