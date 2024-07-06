Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting in Surrey Home Depot parking lot leaves man seriously hurt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 6, 2024 1:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police investigate shooting in Surrey Home Depot parking lot'
Police investigate shooting in Surrey Home Depot parking lot
WATCH: Surrey RCMP are investigating an early morning shooting in the Newton neighbourhood. It happened near 73rd Avenue and Scott road around 5:30 Friday morning - police found a man in the Home Depot parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A shooting in Surrey, B.C.’s Newton neighbourhood early Friday man left a man seriously injured.

It happened in a Home Depot parking lot on 122 Street near 73 Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

“The parking lot in this area is pretty open, it’s open to anyone who wants to park there,” Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It’s also a residential area in that area as well, so it could have been someone who has been meeting with someone and it turned into a setup.”

Trending Now

Police believe the attack was “a targeted, isolated incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices