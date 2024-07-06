Shooting in Surrey Home Depot parking lot leaves man seriously hurt

A shooting in Surrey, B.C.’s Newton neighbourhood early Friday man left a man seriously injured.
It happened in a Home Depot parking lot on 122 Street near 73 Avenue around 5:30 a.m.
“The parking lot in this area is pretty open, it’s open to anyone who wants to park there,” Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.
“It’s also a residential area in that area as well, so it could have been someone who has been meeting with someone and it turned into a setup.”
Police believe the attack was “a targeted, isolated incident.”
Anyone who witnessed the attack or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
