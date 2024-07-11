Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 people charged in connection with Regina’s 3rd homicide of 2024

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 4:42 pm
1 min read
Montreal May Day protest View image in full screen
Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to Regina's third homicide of 2024. All three individuals have made their first court appearance on Thursday morning. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Following a Canada-wide warrant on July 3 for a man wanted in connection with Regina’s third homicide of 2024, the accused was located and arrested along with two other individuals.

An investigation began after police were dispatched to the 1900 block of McIntyre Street for a report of a man who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

“Officers (secured) the immediate area and requesting the additional resources of the Regina Police Service Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification units, as well as the coroner, who confirmed the death to be the result of homicide,” according to a release. “Investigation into this incident led to suspects, which included a 29-year-old male who became the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On Thursday, the accused, Skyler Ochuschayoo of Regina, was located and arrested on warrant in the area of 3rd Avenue and Garnet Street in Regina. Police stated that two women were also arrested and charged.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police charged Ochuschayoo with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm. Police also charged 29-year-old Dakota Sangwais of Regina with first degree murder and 40-year-old Shanette Pauline Bigknife of Regina is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The accused appeared in Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices