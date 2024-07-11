Hastings, Ont., retirees credit $100K lottery win to sticking with same store for tickets

A Hastings, Ont., couple believes a decision not to switch locations for their lottery tickets led to their financial windfall.

The OLG says Gale and Peter Lachaine claimed a $100,000 on an Encore ticket as part of the May 24 Lotto Max draw. Their ticket numbers matched the last six of seven numbers drawn.

Their winning ticket was purchased at Hastings C-store on Bridge Street in Hastings — but Peter admits they were considering going to another business to purchase their lottery decades which they have played for decades.

“About a month or so before our win, I said we should start buying our tickets elsewhere,” he said. “It’s a good thing we didn’t.”

It was Gale who first discovered the big prize after visiting the store to check their ticket.

“After scanning it on the ticket checker, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect their winnings. “I had to check it a couple of times to make sure. I ran outside to tell Peter, who was waiting in the car. I was screaming, ‘we won! we won!'”

Peter says he was in disbelief about the win. The retirees plan to save their winnings.

“We’re at a loss for words,” said Gale. “This has been so shocking and exciting. We are so happy”