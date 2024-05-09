Peterborough man turns $1 into $100K on Encore lottery ticket: OLG

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man in Peterborough, Ont., turned $1 into a $100,000 lottery prize last month.

On Thursday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced that Robert Lingard earned the $100,000 lottery prize on the Encore draw held on April 9, 2024.

His ticket matched the last six of seven numbers in the exact order, the OLG reports.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

An Encore ticket is $1 and is played in conjunction with most lottery games.

Lingard’s winning ticket was purchased at Talwood Variety on Talwood Drive in Peterborough.