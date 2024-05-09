Menu

Consumer

Peterborough man turns $1 into $100K on Encore lottery ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 1:20 pm
1 min read
Robert Lingard of Peterborough, Ont., won $100,000 on a recent Encore lottery draw. View image in full screen
Robert Lingard of Peterborough, Ont., won $100,000 on a recent Encore lottery draw.
A man in Peterborough, Ont., turned $1 into a $100,000 lottery prize last month.

On Thursday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced that Robert Lingard earned the $100,000 lottery prize on the Encore draw held on April 9, 2024.

His ticket matched the last six of seven numbers in the exact order, the OLG reports.

An Encore ticket is $1 and is played in conjunction with most lottery games.

Lingard’s winning ticket was purchased at Talwood Variety on Talwood Drive in Peterborough.

