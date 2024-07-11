Winning Ontario lottery ticket worth $1M about to expire

Send this page to someone via email

A lottery ticket that was sold in Toronto and won $1 million will soon expire if the rightful owner doesn’t come forward.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Thursday that there are two weeks left to claim the prize.

The ticket won a $1 million Maxmillion prize in the July 25, 2023 Lotto Max draw.

The winning numbers for the prize were 4 – 16 – 18 – 28 – 34 – 35 – 38, the OLG said.

“Players must match all seven numbers to win a Maxmillions prize and have one year from the draw date to claim their prize,” the OLG noted.

“Our prize claim verification ensures that prize ownership and eligibility is confirmed before a prize is paid,” the Crown corporation said.

The OLG said if you believe you bought the ticket or lost it, “be prepared to provide specific details including where and when your ticket was purchased” when calling the OLG at 1-800-387-0098.

Last year, a winning Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million that was sold in Toronto went unclaimed after the OLG said the rightful owner didn’t come forward.