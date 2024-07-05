Itchy hand legend ‘proved true’ as Ontario woman wins $70M lottery jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

Some say that if you have an itchy palm, money is coming your way.

For an Ontario woman, that basically “proved true” as she just recently took home a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Friday that Ottawa resident Patricia (Patty) Warden was the winner of the $70 million May 31 Lotto Max jackpot.

Warden, 49, was sitting on the deck in her backyard, checking her Lotto Max ticket for the draw when she noticed her left hand was itching, the OLG said in a news release.

“Legend says a person with an itchy left hand will come into money,” the release noted.

“A few moments later, that legend proved true, as she noticed all seven numbers on her ticket matched the Lotto Max numbers on OLG.ca.”

Warden said she then “lost it and started screaming.” Her husband heard what was happening and came running to prevent her from falling off the deck.

Warden then told him all the numbers on her ticket matched the winning numbers, but she wasn’t wearing her glasses, so he said to check again.

They then scanned the ticket using the OLG app and “big winner” appeared, confirming the win.

“My knees went weak, and I thought I was going to fall again,” Warden said.

Next, she told her mom, who recently moved in with her and her husband, and she too was “overwhelmed with emotion,” Warden said.

Her four children were then told the news.

“My kids were so excited, emotional, and filled with gratitude,” she said.

Overcoming cancer and drug addiction

Warden shared that she had a number of struggles in her life, including being a teen mom, getting cancer as a young adult and overcoming drug addition. She’s since been sober for more than 25 years and with help from family and friends, was able to build a career to support her family, the release said.

Now, with the major win, she wants to give back to those who helped her and support those who face challenges.

“I am a recovered and recovering addict. I have been sober for over 25 years. It is a life-long journey and it’s important to me to show others they can do it too, with access to the right support,” Warden said.

“I was blessed to have the love and support of my mom to get and stay sober, and I feel compelled to try to support others who want to do the same for themselves.”

Warden said she those who stood by her side throughout her life, including during her addiction challenges and cancer, won’t be forgotten.

“Over the years, they’ve helped me get to where I am, and I want to bring them with me,” she said.

“They know who they are.”

View image in full screen Patricia (Patty) Warden was the winner of the $70 million May 31 Lotto Max jackpot. Handout / OLG

She is also passionate about autism support programs and has family members who are affected by it, the OLG release said.

One of the first things she plans to do is buy her daughter a new home, then look for a new home for herself and her husband, their two children and her mom, the release said. She wants the new homes to be near each other.

“I want to keep my family close,” she said. “Our multi-generational household has a wonderful dynamic and I want to find a house that will accommodate all of our needs.”

Warden also plans to help another one of her daughters and her family with expenses.

And, finally, Warden said she can sleep in peace.

“I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since I found out. The waves of emotion are happening even when I’m trying to sleep,” she said.

“I’m relieved I don’t have to wake up and make sure the ticket is still safe anymore.”

Warden’s winning ticket was a quick pick purchased at Mr. Gas on Ogilvie Road in Ottawa, the OLG said.