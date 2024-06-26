Ontario man finds $1M winning lottery ticket in wallet 2 months after draw

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario man says he was carrying a winning $1-million lottery ticket in his wallet for two months before discovering his financial windfall.

The OLG says Dawn and John Shields of the village of Cavan, just south of Peterborough, claimed the $1-million prize in the Gold Ball draw as part of the Lotto 6/49 draw on April 13, 2024.

The ticket — purchased at Pioneer On the Run on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough — sat in John’s wallet until he finally checked this month. The couple claimed their winnings at the OLG prize centre on June 21.

“I had to check the ticket twice and went straight home to tell Dawn,” John said. “Dawn said, ‘we better triple check it to make sure we are seeing it correctly.'”

The couple say they have played the lottery for two decades and pick up a Lotto 6/49 ticket weekly and always buy an “Encore” ticket.

“When we told our kids, there was a lot of excitement,” Dawn said. “They told us they had never been happier for us. They are great kids and they shed a few happy tears for us.”

The couple plan to use their winnings to pay some bills, invest and have a “nice family dinner” to celebrate.

“It feels surreal to win the lottery,” John said.

Added Dawn: “It’s everything. One day you’re living your life and then next, everything changes.”