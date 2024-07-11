Province-wide fire ban issued in Saskatchewan due to hot, dry conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has issued a province-wide fire ban due to hot, dry conditions and a high fire risk that covers most of the province.

Starting Thursday at noon, the fire ban will be in effect for Crown lands and provincial parks, provincial recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. According to a release, the ban, which covers open fires, controlled burns and fireworks, also includes all land within 4.5 km of the provincial forest boundary.

“We are making the decision to implement a fire ban to protect lives, communities, major infrastructure and resources from wildfire,” stated SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts in a release. “We are asking the public to take extreme caution to prevent wildfires during this time. This includes being cautious using all-terrain vehicles and to report a fire if they see a fire.”

All municipalities, rural municipalities and communities are encouraged to examine the fire risk in their area and to consider implementing consistent fire bans to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires. SPSA stated in Saskatchewan, nearly half the wildfires in the province are caused by human activity and usually start in accessible areas near communities and roads.

“As of 8 a.m., there are 73 wildfires burning in the province,” the release read. “To date, Saskatchewan has had 302 wildfires, which is 91 more than the five-year average of 211.”

SPSA urges if anyone spots a wildfire, to call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.

An interactive fire ban map can be viewed at saskpublicsafety.ca.