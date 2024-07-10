Victim critically injured after being shot in Toronto’s north end

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A victim is in life-threatening condition after they were shot in Toronto’s north end on Wednesday, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 3:55 p.m. to Signet Drive and Steeles Avenue West, which just east of Weston Road, for reports of someone found with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported an adult to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said an SUV was seen fleeing the area, though a suspect description was not yet known.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Steeles Ave W & Signet Dr

3:55pm

– victim is being transported to hospital via emerg run

– Signet Dr is closed

– use alternate routes

– anyone with info, call police#GO1506984

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 10, 2024