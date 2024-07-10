Victim critically injured after being shot in Toronto’s north end

A victim is in life-threatening condition after they were shot in Toronto’s north end on Wednesday, officials say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 3:55 p.m. to Signet Drive and Steeles Avenue West, which just east of Weston Road, for reports of someone found with a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was rushed to hospital.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported an adult to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police said an SUV was seen fleeing the area, though a suspect description was not yet known.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police.
