Crime

Victim critically injured after being shot in Toronto’s north end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 5:45 pm
1 min read
The scene of the shooting in the Signet Drive and Steeles Avenue West area on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting in the Signet Drive and Steeles Avenue West area on Wednesday. Global News
A victim is in life-threatening condition after they were shot in Toronto’s north end on Wednesday, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 3:55 p.m. to Signet Drive and Steeles Avenue West, which just east of Weston Road, for reports of someone found with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported an adult to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said an SUV was seen fleeing the area, though a suspect description was not yet known.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

