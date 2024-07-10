Downtown Calgary residents frustrated by noise from Badlands Music Festival

Send this page to someone via email

Daniel Juarez doesn’t usually drink coffee. But after six sleepless nights, he’s at a breaking point.

“I’m almost napping at work,” admitted Juarez, who lives about three blocks away from the Badlands Music Festival’s downtown venue.

“It starts at 6 p.m.,” said Juarez. “And it ends supposedly at 2 a.m. but at 3 a.m. you can still hear music.”

The city said it has received at least 20 complaints since July 4 related to the electronic music festival. In monitoring the event, it suggested the event has maintained “an appropriate level of noise” as per its bylaw.

The Bandlands Music Festival did not return Global News’ request for comment.