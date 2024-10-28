Country superstar Shania Twain to return to Calgary Stampede

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian music star Shania Twain is set to perform at next year’s Calgary Stampede, her first show during the 10-day western festival in more than a decade.

The 59-year-old has sold more than 100 million records, making her one of the top-selling country artists of all time.

Twain has released six albums, and her hits include Any Man of Mine, That Don’t Impress Me Much, You’re Still the One and Man! I Feel Like A Woman!.

Shania Twain receives her star on Canada's Walk of Fame in 2003. The Canadian Press

Raised in Timmins, Ont., Twain is currently doing a Las Vegas concert residency that runs until February.

She last performed at the Stampede in 2014.

The Stampede runs from July 4 to 13, with Twain’s performance scheduled for July 5.