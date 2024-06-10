Free Shania Twain, Our Lady Peace performances before Edmonton Oilers games

Send this page to someone via email

While the score of the first Stanley Cup final playoff game may not have impressed us much, the Edmonton Oilers are aiming to amp up the home game experience with pre-puck drop performances by two legendary Canadian musical acts.

The Rogers Festival at the Final concert series aims to celebrate the 2024 Stanley Cup final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, the NHL and Rogers announced on Monday.

Game 1 this past Saturday night in Florida saw the Panthers shut out Edmonton 3-0. Game 2 takes place Monday, before both teams travel to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

Country-pop singer Shania Twain and rock band Our Lady Peace will headline free concerts outside of Rogers Place ahead of those games in Edmonton.

Both concerts will take place at the Scotiabank Fan Park, directly to the east of Rogers Place along 104th Avenue in Ice District.

Our Lady Peace will perform before Game 3 on Thursday, June 13.

Shania Twain will be the featured performer before Game 4 on Saturday, June 15.

Both performances will begin at 4 p.m. MT, prior to the 6 p.m. MT game times. Portions of each performance will be broadcast on television ahead of the games as well.

Both concerts will be open to the public as first come, first serve, with no tickets required to view the performances.

Doors to the arena will open at 4:30 p.m. MT for fans with tickets to the hockey games.

Twain is the only person to perform the Grey Cup halftime show twice. Our Lady Peace had a concert at Hamilton Golf and Country Club on May 31 following the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, Canada’s men’s golf championship.

— With files from The Canadian Press