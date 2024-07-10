Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man from Aspley dies in golf cart rollover in North Frontenac: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 9:23 am
1 min read
A closeup of the word "POLICE" on an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
Frontenanc OPP say a man from Apsley died in a golf cart crash in the village of Ardoch on July 9, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man died following a golf cart crash in North Frontenac on Tuesday evening, police report.

Frontenac OPP say just after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report from a passerby in the village of Ardoch who found a golf cart rolled in a ditch with the driver trapped underneath it.

The village is about 110 kilometres north of Kingston.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police determined the vehicle was travelling along Ardoch Road and ended up off the road near Canoe Path.

The North Frontenac Fire Service helped officers free the driver from the vehicle.

Police say a 44-year-old man from the village of Apsley, north of Peterborough, died in the crash.

Trending Now

The name of the victim was not released.

Story continues below advertisement

The roadway was closed for three hours as OPP and the Coroner’s Officer of Ontario investigated.

OPP on Wednesday morning said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video in the area to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices