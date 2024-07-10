Man from Aspley dies in golf cart rollover in North Frontenac: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man died following a golf cart crash in North Frontenac on Tuesday evening, police report.

Frontenac OPP say just after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report from a passerby in the village of Ardoch who found a golf cart rolled in a ditch with the driver trapped underneath it.

The village is about 110 kilometres north of Kingston.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police determined the vehicle was travelling along Ardoch Road and ended up off the road near Canoe Path.

The North Frontenac Fire Service helped officers free the driver from the vehicle.

Police say a 44-year-old man from the village of Apsley, north of Peterborough, died in the crash.

The name of the victim was not released.

Story continues below advertisement

The roadway was closed for three hours as OPP and the Coroner’s Officer of Ontario investigated.

OPP on Wednesday morning said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video in the area to call them at 1-888-310-1122.