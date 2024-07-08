Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

University of Guelph issues trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protest encampment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
The University of Guelph says it has issued a trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters who set up camp on school grounds more than a month ago. The University of Guelph in Guelph, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 24, 2017. View image in full screen
The University of Guelph says it has issued a trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters who set up camp on school grounds more than a month ago. The University of Guelph in Guelph, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The University of Guelph says it has issued a trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters who set up camp on school grounds more than a month ago.

The university says in a written statement that it handed out the notices Monday morning after demonstrators ignored its request to dismantle the camp by Sunday evening.

The school says that if the protesters remain on site, it will then seek an injunction from the court.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On social media, the protesters say they were given 24 hours to clear out and are now being threatened with legal action.

The encampment was established in late May, one of several similar demonstrations to emerge on Canadian university campuses in recent months.

Trending Now

Protesters took down their encampment at the University of Waterloo over the weekend after the university launched a lawsuit against participants and sought an injunction – legal action the school has now withdrawn.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, demonstrators cleared a two-month old encampment at the University of Toronto’s downtown campus after a judge granted the school an injunction that would have allowed police to step in to remove and arrest those who stayed.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices