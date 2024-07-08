University of Waterloo dropping lawsuit after protesters dismantle encampment

The University of Waterloo‘s president says the school is dropping its lawsuit against members of the pro-Palestinian OccupyUW movement after the encampment on school grounds was dismantled on Sunday.

“Yesterday, the encampment which formed on Grad House Green on May 13 was peacefully dismantled. Grad House Green is being restored to its usual condition so that the whole community can once again enjoy the space together,” Vivek Goel said in a statement.

“The University is now withdrawing its claim and injunction proceedings, ending the legal actions it filed on June 25. “

Last month, the school announced that it had started legal proceedings against the group in an effort to clear the encampment, which was first established on university grounds on May 13.

The university posted its statement of claim to its website, which said it was seeking $1.5 million in damages, from seven people who were named as defendants as well as others who were listed as John and Jane Doe and unknown persons.

Then on Saturday, the school issued a very brief statement that said the members of OccupyUW had said they were going to voluntary decamp by Sunday night at 8 p.m.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, OccupyUW said the decision to leave the campus was a strategic one.

“Our encampment has achieved an unprecedented number of wins, including getting the university to back away from a $1.5 million lawsuit,” the statement read in part.

“However, we have become increasingly alarmed that the encampment now provides a centrally surveilled space where they university will continue to enact its aggression, targeting student activism and activists on campus.”

The OccupyUWaterloo movement was established in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

On its website, the group said its demands include that the university to disclose all of its investments and get rid of all investments on the boycott, divest and sanctions (BDS) list. It is also asking the school to boycott Israeli academic and cultural institutions.