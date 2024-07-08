LCBO strike: Doug Ford cooks up new video promoting booze shop alternatives

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there are “still plenty of options” for Ontarians to buy alcohol in a new video drawing ire from some on social media.

Ford released the video in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday as LCBO workers find themselves on the picket lines for the first time in the province’s history.

“It’s summertime in Ontario. That means more time outside with family and friends at a neighbourhood barbecue or a camping trip,” Ford said in the video, which shows him barbecuing burgers alongside a selection of what appear to be Ontario-made alcoholic beverages next to the grill.

“Even though LCBO workers are on strike, there’s still plenty of options for you to buy beer, wine, cider, coolers and even spirits, including products made right here in Ontario.”

Video promotes government-made interactive map

After Ford is done at the grill, the video cuts to him sitting at a table with a computer, scrolling through a new interactive map listing locations throughout Ontario licensed to sell alcohol, including LCBO Convenience Outlets.

“We’ve created this handy new map that shows what stores are open and what they sell,” he said.

“Folks, it’s just that simple. I hope you all give it a try and take the opportunity to support Ontario producers and their fantastic Ontario-made products this summer.”

Make this summer an Ontario-made summer! Our new interactive map shows thousands of convenient options where you can still buy beer, wine, spirits and other drinks across the province. Check out a local brewery or winery for some fantastic Ontario-made products near you and… pic.twitter.com/baAutZWYst — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 8, 2024

LCBO workers went on strike July 5 for the first time in the province’s history after talks between the Crown agency and the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union (OPSEU) broke down.

The sale of pre-mixed drinks at corner and grocery stores – a move the Ford government has been instrumental in making a reality – has been a key sticking point between the two sides.

Some 9,000 workers are off the job for at least two weeks, or until a deal is reached. If a deal is not reached by July 19, 32 stores across the province will open for limited hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Beer Store, local breweries and wineries as well as the LCBO’s online delivery services will remain open during the strike.

‘It makes me furious’

Reaction to Ford’s video has been swift, including from some of his critics.

“It makes me furious that @fordnation can publish an interactive map to find beer after just one weekend but he won’t do the same thing to help any of the 2.3 million Ontarians who can’t find a family doctor,” Adil Shamji, a Liberal MPP for Don Valley East, wrote in a post on X.

Laura Walton, president of the Ontario Federation of Labour, said in a post on X that interactive maps she would like to see from the province should include affordable housing and fully staffed emergency rooms with minimal wait times.

Doug spends tax $$ on interactive maps to cross picket lines.

Here are maps I would like to see

-fully staffed ERs with minimal waits

-available family drs

-healthy schools w/air filtration, safe water & fully staffed

-mental health supports

-affordable housing

Get ‘er done https://t.co/pZsX3dVRFW — Laura Walton (@waltonmom) July 8, 2024

OPSEU did not return Global News’ request for comment by publication time.

At a press conference on Thursday, OPSEU leaders blamed Ford for the strike — accusing him of allowing public profits from the LCBO to be given to other, private interests.

“Ford’s happy to give away Ontario’s crown jewel,” OPSEU president JP Hornick said.

“LCBO workers have come forward in their thousands to say that we will not stand by while this government throws away Ontarians’ money and gives it to billionaires and CEOs.”

In a statement Thursday evening, the government said it was “disappointed” talks had broken down, refusing to back away from its plans to liberalize alcohol sales.

“We are more committed than ever to fulfilling our promise of choice and convenience by expanding access to beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages in convenience, grocery, and big-box stores starting later this summer,” the government said.

“We urge OPSEU to return to the negotiating table and work towards a deal that prioritizes Ontario consumers and producers.”

— with files from Isaac Callan