LCBO stores closed as Ontario-wide strike begins

The first LCBO strike in the history of Ontario has begun, marking the closure of government-run liquor stores across the province.

Talks between the Crown agency and the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union (OPSEU) broke down on Friday evening, with the sale of pre-mixed drinks at corner and grocery stores a key sticking point between the two sides.

The breakdown in talks meant no deal could be reached by the strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, with some 9,000 LCBO workers walking off the job.

As a result, LCBO stores across Ontario will be closed for at least two weeks — or until a deal is reached. If a deal is not reached by July 19, 32 stores across the province will open for limited hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Beer Store, local breweries and wineries as well as the LCBO’s online delivery services will remain open even during the strike.

At a press conference on Thursday, OPSEU leaders blamed Ontario Premier Doug Ford for the strike — accusing him of allowing public profits from the LCBO to be given to other, private interests.

“Ford’s happy to give away Ontario’s crown jewel,” OPSEU president JP Hornick said.

“LCBO workers have come forward in their thousands to say that we will not stand by while this government throws away Ontarians’ money and gives it to billionaires and CEOs.”

In a statement Thursday evening, the government said it was “disappointed” talks had broken down, refusing to back away from its plans to liberalize alcohol sales.

“We are more committed than ever to fulfilling our promise of choice and convenience by expanding access to beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages in convenience, grocery, and big-box stores starting later this summer,” the government said.

“We urge OPSEU to return to the negotiating table and work towards a deal that prioritizes Ontario consumers and producers.”