Man loses part of colon after downtown Vancouver stabbing

The victim of a stabbing in downtown Vancouver last week is speaking out about the attack that nearly cost him his life.

It happened Friday night in the parking lot next to Waterfront Station, while the victim said he was looking into Burrard Inlet to see if a SeaBus was coming.

The victim, who Global News is identifying only as Brad because he still fears for his safety, said he turned around to see a man grabbing his bags.

He alleges that when he confronted the stranger, the man lunged at him with a knife.

“It went into my stomach and I pushed it out of my stomach and then it came towards my chest and I managed to get him free from me and I ran,” he said.

“It’s a scary situation I was in for sure.”

Brad collapsed on Cordova Street and the suspect fled.

The attack left him with injuries so severe that doctors had to remove 30 centimetres of his colon.

Vancouver police told Global News they are reviewing video and talking to witnesses as they try to confirm what led up to the stabbing.

“We are continuing to work with the victim to determine what circumstances, if any, led up to this incident or if it was completely random,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

The victim’s partner told Global News she’s just happy he survived the encounter.

“He’s alive. I’m grateful it happened in such a public area, because any other place, he might not have been found,” Shelley Brooks said.

Anyone who was in Gastown near the SeaBus terminal around 9 p.m. on June 28 and saw anything unusual is asked to contact Vancouver police.

With files from Rumina Daya