National

Crime

$3.5 million worth of drugs seized after search warrant at Mississauga home: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 4:59 pm
1 min read
The drugs allegedly seized by police. View image in full screen
The drugs allegedly seized by police. YouTube / Peel Regional Police
Millions of dollars worth of drugs were seized as a result of a search warrant at a home in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that at around 2:46 p.m. on May 31, officers received information that there was a person with a gun in the area of Ponytrail Drive and Fieldgate Drive, which is just north of Bloor Street in Mississauga’s east end.

“Patrol officers attended the scene and the suspect was immediately taken into custody,” police said.

Following an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a Mississauga home.

As a result, 117 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of methamphetamines — with an estimated street value of $3.5 million — were seized, police said.

Officers also allegedly seized a “quantity of Canadian currency” and a loaded handgun with nine rounds of ammunition.

A 20-year-old Mississauga man faces a number of charges.

