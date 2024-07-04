Child pornography investigation leads to charges against Calgary martial arts instructor

Send this page to someone via email

A taekwondo instructor in Calgary has been charged with child luring, making child pornography, accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography in connection with an investigation that began in April.

In a news release issued Thursday, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said the man facing charges is 39-year-old Bradley Hutchison, the owner of a gym called Hydra Martial Arts.

ALERT said its internet child exploitation (ICE) unit began an investigation in the spring when it received a tip about a man engaging in “sexual conversations online with a 13-year-old he previously met through the martial arts community.” The tip alleged those conversations occurred between 2017 and 2018.

“(Our suspect) was heavily involved in the martial arts community and responsible for teaching children and teens, including those with special needs,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger with ALERT’s ICE unit.

“It’s incredibly concerning for our unit.”

ALERT said Hutchison was arrested at his home on June 25 with the help of the Calgary Police Service. His home and martial arts gym were searched and investigators said officers seized several electronic devices, including cellphones and laptops.

“A full forensic analysis is ongoing, which may lead to additional charges or the identification of potential victims,” ALERT said.

“Hutchison was also known to use the alias ‘Dan Chambers’ online.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.