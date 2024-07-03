‘Traffic’s too bad’: Toronto gridlock forces Niall Horan to walk to his concert

Send this page to someone via email

Niall Horan posted a video of a walk of shame over the weekend although the shame portion of the Irish singer’s journey falls on the city of Toronto.

The former One Direction star was performing at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto on June 29 and 30 when he received a taste of the city’s traffic.

Horan posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, providing an account of his journey, which begins with the singer looking into the camera and saying, “Traffic’s too bad in Toronto, so we’re walking to the venue.”

He then begins his walk under the Gardiner Expressway, as a cover version of the Proclaimers song I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) begins to play. The cover song is performed by Horan and James Cordon during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

As the music plays, the Slow Hands singer can be seen walking along what appears to be Lake Shore Boulevard between Yonge and Bay streets.

As the music breaks and he begins to enter Scotiabank Arena, he says, “In all of the years playing shows, I don’t think I’ve ever walked into a venue.”

A fan also posted Horan’s walk to TikTok, where it has been seen more than 500,000 times. Horan’s posting is well over 200,000 views.

Toronto is notoriously bad for traffic, especially along the Gardiner Expressway at the moment. Construction projects have closed lanes in both directions as the bridged highway is being rehabilitated by the City of Toronto.

That said, the city has long been known for its constant gridlock and has reportedly sparked complaints from A-list celebrities such as Tom Cruise and Guillermo del Toro over the past couple of years.

And it is not just a few celebrities who have taken notice as Hogtown has been consistently ranked among the world’s worst for congestion.

According to the Global Traffic Scorecard conducted by Inrix, Toronto was the 17th worst city in the world.

The scorecard used mobility data to look at “travel delay comparisons, costs of congestion to drivers and regions, and commuting trends based on the unique travel patterns within each metro area.”