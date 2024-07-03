Boil water advisory ends in Halifax after almost 40 hours. Here’s the next steps

Send this page to someone via email

A boil water advisory that impacted more than 200,000 residents and lasted nearly two days in the Halifax area has been lifted as of Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Halifax Water, the utility said drinking water samples have now met the requirements established by the Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change and the lift is effective immediately.

The release notes that all water will be safe for consumption after any appliances that stores water, like a fridge, are flushed for 10 minutes. Halifax Water also encouraged residents to dispose of any ice made by an ice maker or ice cube tray during the boil water advisory.

“Halifax Water wants to thank all of its customers for their cooperation and patience over the past two days and apologize for any inconvenience,” the utility said in a release.

Boil Water Advisory Lifted – Effective Immediately Halifax Water is advising residential and commercial customers that the boil water advisory issued at 6:00 pm on Monday July 1, has been lifted effective immediately. Learn more at: https://t.co/TWKKZJbXof pic.twitter.com/mnW3bCaJyT — Halifax Water (@HalifaxWater) July 3, 2024

The boil water advisory, which first came into effect on Monday at 6 p.m., noted there was a possibility of unsafe drinking water in Halifax and surrounding communities — such as Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Hammonds Plains, Bedford, Timberlea, Spryfield and Herring Cove.

It was said that the boil water order resulted from an electrical issue at the JD Kline Lake Water Treatment Facility, which treats water from the Pockwock Lake.

“This interruption has allowed a limited amount of unchlorinated water to enter the system,” Halifax Water said in a release at the time.

Nova Scotia’s Emergency Alert system was activated around 8:49 p.m. on Monday, notifying people in the Halifax area about the boil water advisory. Halifax Water first shared information about the contaminated water in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about three hours earlier when the advisory first went into effect.

Another provincial emergency alert was distributed at 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday to notify residents that tap water is now deemed safe to consume.