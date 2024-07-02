Hazmat team tackles disinfectant spill at Saskatoon City Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department’s hazmat team responded to City Hospital Tuesday to clean up a chemical disinfectant that was leaking from a machine.

According to the city, the machine was able to be turned off and the chemical, Rapicide, was removed in an overpack barrel and taken to another outside to be disposed of.

City of Saskatoon

View image in full screen City of Saskatoon

The city said four people were exposed to the chemical, but no one was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The room is currently being ventilated and taken over by City Hospital staff. The emergency room remains open.