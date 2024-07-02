Menu

Canada

Hazmat team tackles disinfectant spill at Saskatoon City Hospital

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
According to the city, the machine was able to be turned off and the chemical, Rapicide, was removed in an overpack barrel and taken to another outside to be disposed of. View image in full screen
According to the city, the machine was able to be turned off and the chemical, Rapicide, was removed in an overpack barrel and taken to another outside to be disposed of. City of Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Fire Department’s hazmat team responded to City Hospital Tuesday to clean up a chemical disinfectant that was leaking from a machine.

According to the city, the machine was able to be turned off and the chemical, Rapicide, was removed in an overpack barrel and taken to another outside to be disposed of.

City of Saskatoon
City of Saskatoon
The city said four people were exposed to the chemical, but no one was injured.

The room is currently being ventilated and taken over by City Hospital staff. The emergency room remains open.

 

