WestJet flights resume out of Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna International Airport is slowly getting back to speed after the strike involving WestJet was resolved.

Seventy-two flights were cancelled going in and out of the airport. This affected more than 6,000 passengers within three days.

“The damage to Canadians and our airline is massive, a swift resolution was necessary; we take no victory laps on this outcome but will sleep better tonight knowing further harm has been prevented,” WestJet president Diederik Pen said in a press release. “We will see no further labour action coming out of this dispute, as both parties agree to arbitrate the contract in the case of a failed ratification.”

Many stranded passengers were left with little help from the airline. Websites and phone numbers were made available, but passengers noted that they did not provide much help.

“There were no other flights for me to take,” passenger Sabrina Terriaux said. “The main concern for me is that I will have nowhere to sleep tonight.”

The rate of flight cancellations has decreased significantly. Geoff Richie, director of commercial and air service with the Kelowna International Airport, noted that only one flight is currently cancelled for Tuesday.

Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status through the WestJet website.