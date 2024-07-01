Pipeline explosion causes grassfire near Edson, closes Hwy 16

See more sharing options

A pipeline explosion has caused a grassfire and closed a highway near Edson, Alta., around 200 kilometres west of Edmonton, on Monday afternoon.

RCMP said Highway 16 is impassable between Range Road 192 and Highway 47, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

