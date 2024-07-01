Menu

Pipeline explosion causes grassfire near Edson, closes Hwy 16

By Cam Green Global News
Posted July 1, 2024 6:00 pm
FILE - A pipeline explosion sparked a grassfire and RCMP closed a section of Highway 16 near Edson on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
FILE - A pipeline explosion sparked a grassfire and RCMP closed a section of Highway 16 near Edson on Monday afternoon. Global News
A pipeline explosion has caused a grassfire and closed a highway near Edson, Alta., around 200 kilometres west of Edmonton, on Monday afternoon.

RCMP said Highway 16 is impassable between Range Road 192 and Highway 47, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

More to come

