Lifestyle

New ‘VANCOUVER’ sign installed on city’s downtown waterfront

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 1, 2024 3:15 pm
1 min read
A new temporary 'Vancouver' sign has been installed on the city's waterfront. It will remain in place through the summer, but the city is working on options for a similar, permanent display.
Tourists and selfie-seekers once again have a unique, place-inspired backdrop for pictures in downtown Vancouver.

A new temporary sign bearing the city’s name has been installed near Canada Place.

The new sign spells out “VANCOUVER” in three-dimensional, capital letters coloured bright fushia at Granville Square Plaza, between Canada Place and Waterfront Station.

The sign will remain in place throughout the summer as a part of the Junction Public Market, an artisan market based out of shipping containers that runs until late September.

Its installation comes after another temporary sign, installed between Canada Place and the Vancouver Convention Centre, proved to be a massive hit with visitors and residents alike.

That sign was removed after the winter.

Vancouver city council has voted in principle to install a new, permanent Vancouver sign and city staff are expected to come back with a variety of options on design and location by this fall.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

