Fire death triggers homicide investigation at Millcreek Ravine

An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that took place in the Millcreek Ravine earlier on Saturday, Edmonton police confirmed.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services called the officers at around 8:30 a.m. regarding a death in the ravine, just north of 85 Avenue and west of the Millcreek Ravine parking lot.

Edmonton fire crews had been responding to a fire in the area and found one person dead after extinguishing the fire.

“(The) EPS Homicide Section has since taken over the investigation and detectives continue to work to identify the deceased,” Edmonton police said in a news release.

Investigators said an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Police are now seeking tips related to the death. They ask anyone who frequents the ravine and may have noticed activity in this area to contact them.

