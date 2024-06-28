Man’s fatal fall from North Vancouver overpass prompts RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in North Vancouver are appealing for the public’s help after a man was found dead under an overpass this week.

The BC Coroners Service notified the Mounties on Monday afternoon that the man had died in hospital after falling from the overpass the day prior.

He was found beneath the structure, which crosses Mosquito Creek along West 2nd Street between Bewicke Avenue and Fell Avenue.

Police said they are now working to rule out suspicious activity in the death.

“The investigation is ongoing and in its earliest stages, but we’re appealing to any member of the public that may have more information,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a media release.

“If you were driving or walking on West 2nd Street between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on June 23 and witnessed anything suspicious, please call us.

Along with witnesses, police are looking for any video shot in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.