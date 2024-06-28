Saint John’s Marigolds and Murals continues to give ‘purpose’ after 27 years

Send this page to someone via email

Barry Ogden is covered in the paint he uses to renew homes in Saint John, N.B.

It’s part of his nearly three-decade-long project called Marigolds and Murals, which involves planting marigolds, painting murals and refurbishing houses.

“For 27 years we’ve painted about 230 murals, planted and grown about five million marigolds with the school children, and done about 46 gardens a year,” he said.

View image in full screen One of the aspects of Marigolds and Murals is renewing homes. Barry Ogden / Submitted

The project has also broken several world records.

Story continues below advertisement

Ogden and many volunteers have painted nearly 150 homes.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“People are delighted,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of seniors who’ve sort of been enclosed because of COVID, and a lot of single parents, and they’re really, really happy. Like you wouldn’t believe. One guy said it brought him out of depression how down he was that his house was in such bad shape.”

Many of the homes in Saint John are historic and aged, with high poverty levels and an aging population in the city, and Ogden said upkeep can be challenging.

Each homeowner can express the colour they would like – and all materials, as well as time, are donated.

“I think we’ve regenerated a lot of interest and a lot of pride,” Ogden said.

View image in full screen Marigolds and Murals has repainted more than 150 houses in Saint John. Barry Ogden / Submitted

Over the years, he said he has had about 80,000 volunteers.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just find it gives you a great sense of purpose,” he said. “We’ve recently had some guys from the shelter come out and help us and I have coffee with the group every morning and they tell me they feel good about themselves because they have a purpose.”

He said he’ll continue his efforts.

“I think that we are making Saint John better,” Ogden said.