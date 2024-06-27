Woman killed by falling tree while walking in park outside Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 70s was struck and killed by a falling tree while walking with her family in a Quebec provincial park east of Montreal.

The woman was hit at around 12:45 p.m. in the Mont-St-Bruno National Park in the Montérégie region.

Authorities say the woman, who had been out walking with family members, died nearly instantly.

While it’s unclear why the tree fell, park authorities say there were strong winds during the noon hour.

Police in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore, were sent to the scene, but they say the death wasn’t criminal.

The Quebec coroner’s office has taken over the investigation, and will look into the causes and circumstances surrounding the death.