Canada

Ontario Power Generation refurbishing 8 hydroelectric stations for $1B

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2024 2:51 pm
1 min read
Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. Ontario Power Generation is spending $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario. View image in full screen
Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. Ontario Power Generation is spending $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario Power Generation is spending $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario.

Energy Minister Stephen Lecce says the project will extend the life of the stations for decades in order to help the province meet its growing electricity needs.

OPG is set to refurbish 45 units at the Arnprior, Barrett Chute, Mountain Chute, Stewartville, Chats Falls, Chenaux, Des Joachims, and Otto Holden stations, on the Madawaska and Ottawa rivers.

The work is also expected to allow the stations to produce 100 gigawatt hours of additional electricity each year, which is equivalent to powering more than 11,000 homes.

OPG also recently announced a $600-million plan to refurbish a generating station in Cornwall.

The province says all of that hydroelectric refurbishment together will secure 1,617 megawatts of power, enough for 1.6 million homes.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

