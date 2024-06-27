Menu

Crime

Montreal police seek black SUV suspected in hit and run

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 9:20 am
1 min read
Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, June 27, 2024
Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, June 27, 2024
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, June 27, 2024
Montreal police are searching for the driver of a black SUV that fled the scene of a hit and run late Wednesday.

A man was struck while walking at the intersection of Dubuisson Avenue and Des Ormeaux Street in Tétreaultville shortly after 11 p.m., police said.

The driver is said to have neglected to stop the sports utility vehicle and sped off, according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was sent to hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

An investigation into the hit and run is ongoing.

Collision investigators will be looking to find surveillance footage to help identify the vehicle involved.

