Synagogue arson suspect caught on video in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police investigators have released two videos of the suspect in a fire at a synagogue last month.

The two videos show different angles of what appears to be a male suspect walking up the synagogue’s front steps and igniting some sort of accelerant.

The incident happened on the evening of May 30, at the Schara Tzedeck Synagogue on Oak Street at West 18 Avenue.

The fire was put out by members of the synagogue before it could spread or cause significant property damage, according to police.

0:31 ‘Incendiary device’ thrown at Vancouver synagogue, federation says

Investigators have released the two videos in hopes someone will recognize the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our major crime section immediately launched an investigation, and we have continued to collect and analyze evidence with hopes of identifying the person who committed this crime,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police describe the suspect as wearing a white ball cap, a dark grey jacket and a medical mask at the time of the incident.

The man was also seen carrying a bottle of liquid, then fleeing the scene after the fire was lit.

Police are also looking to speak with the driver of a beige or silver minivan that was seen in the area at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.

1:59 Investigation into fire at Vancouver synagogue

Immediately after the arson, the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver called the incident a “deliberate act of hate” and an “attempt to intimidate” the Jewish community.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Premier David Eby called the fire a “disgusting act of antisemitism” that “has absolutely no place in B.C.”

“We stand with the Jewish community in B.C. and unequivocally condemn antisemitism and all forms of hatred,” he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also posted on social media regarding the incident.

“We cannot let this hate or these acts of violence stand. This is not the Canada we want to be.”

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim called the incident a “heinous act of anti-Semitism.”

“This is an attack on a sacred place for Vancouver’s Jewish Community. To whoever has committed this crime, the VPD is using every resource they need to find and arrest you. We will not rest until you face justice,” Sim said in a statement.

Previously, Vancouver police said the incident was being investigated as a possible hate crime.