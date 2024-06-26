Hazel Trembath parents, students left wondering when school will be replaced

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Port Coquitlam, B.C., parents are searching for answers as to when their kids’ school will be replaced after it was destroyed by a fire.

A rally was held Tuesday at the site where Hazel Trembath Elementary once stood before a suspicious fire engulfed the school last October.

Chants of “Rebuilding Hazel” were heard coming from the dozens of parents and students at the rally.

The elementary school was completely destroyed in the fire, forcing hundreds of students to learn at a temporary school in a neighbouring community – about a 20-minute bus ride away.

“It is really a hassle to have (the students) over there and it’s not in our community,” said Andrea Rodriguez, a parent of a student.

“It used to be so nice to pick up the kids and you would see the teacher and you could ask (questions),” said Alaina Milicevic, another parent.

“We do not get any of that (anymore).”

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West spoke at the rally, and had a message for developers who may have an eye on the property thinking the province won’t rebuild.

“This site is for one thing and one thing only … it is for Hazel Trembath Elementary School and our city council will never support anything other than a school (here),” he said.

Parents said immediately after the school was destroyed, the province promised to rebuild but said there’s been no communication in the eight months after the fire.

“Efforts have been made — multiple letters and emails,” said Shawna Comey, a rally organizer and parent.

“Nothing … (no response) at all.”

Rachna Singh, B.C.’s minister of education and child care, said in a statement that the ministry is “fully committed to rebuilding Hazel Trembath.”

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while we work to rebuild this school for the Coquitlam community and we will share more as the rebuild planning progresses with the district,” Singh said.

Local MLA Mike Farnworth also previously said the province is fully committed to rebuilding the school but did not provide a timeline.