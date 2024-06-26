Menu

Crime

Police tape blocks off south Edmonton apartment building

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 9:45 am
Police tape was seen blocking off the front entrance to a building on 82nd Avenue near 95th Street in Edmonton on June 26, 2024. View image in full screen
Police tape was seen blocking off the front entrance to a building on 82nd Avenue near 95th Street in Edmonton on Wednesday morning. Kendra Slugoski/Global News
While the Edmonton Police Service has yet to disclose details about what happened, police tape was seen blocking off the front entrance to a building on 82nd Avenue near 95th Street on Wednesday morning.

A Global News crew at the scene spoke to a number of area residents who said they saw paramedics called to the building but did not know what happened.

Police investigators could be seen walking around the three-storey apartment building.

Global News has reached out to the EPS for information about what happened.

More to come

