Police tape blocks off south Edmonton apartment building

While the Edmonton Police Service has yet to disclose details about what happened, police tape was seen blocking off the front entrance to a building on 82nd Avenue near 95th Street on Wednesday morning.
A Global News crew at the scene spoke to a number of area residents who said they saw paramedics called to the building but did not know what happened.
Police investigators could be seen walking around the three-storey apartment building.
Global News has reached out to the EPS for information about what happened.
More to come
