Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 Toronto men arrested after attempted robbery at Kitchener mall

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 3:55 pm
1 min read
Fairview Park Mall Kitchener View image in full screen
Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three men from Toronto were arrested after an attempted robbery at a Kitchener mall on Monday night, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police say they were contacted after three men entered Fairview Park Mall carrying duffel bags at around 8:15 p.m.

The trio went to visit two stores in the mall, but turned back and left the mall after discovering that the stores had already closed for the day.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

After the men left the mall, police met them and arrested two of the three suspects. The third took off on foot but was tracked down quickly by officers.

Police say they found sledgehammers inside the duffel bags.

The three men, who were between the ages of 18 and 24, are all facing charges of attempted robbery (two counts), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and disguise with intent.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police did not say whether there was any connection between the arrests and the plethora of  smash-and-grab robberies that have been occurred throughout Waterloo Region and beyond over the past number of months.

Last week, there one occurred at a jewelry store in Elmira while there were two at Fairview Park Mall over a two-day span last month.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices