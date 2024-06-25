Alberta Mountie arrested for luring while already facing child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

A constable with the St. Paul RCMP detachment in Alberta is facing new charges just two months after being charged in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Police announced Monday that Evan Peacock, 33, has been charged with one count of luring a child and one count of failing to comply with conditions of his release. The charges stem from an investigation that began earlier this month in which the RCMP said it was looking into a suspect “soliciting sex with underage females online.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In April, Peacock was charged with two counts each of possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography. He was released with conditions after being charged.

The RCMP said Peacock, who had worked for the police force for more than three years, remains suspended with pay ever since charges were announced in April. He has now been remanded into custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 4 in St. Paul.

Story continues below advertisement

St. Paul is about a two-hour drive northeast of Edmonton.