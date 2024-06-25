Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta Mountie arrested for luring while already facing child pornography charges

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 9:46 am
1 min read
A file photo of the RCMP logo.
A file photo of the RCMP logo. Supplied by RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A constable with the St. Paul RCMP detachment in Alberta is facing new charges just two months after being charged in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Police announced Monday that Evan Peacock, 33, has been charged with one count of luring a child and one count of failing to comply with conditions of his release. The charges stem from an investigation that began earlier this month in which the RCMP said it was looking into a suspect “soliciting sex with underage females online.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In April, Peacock was charged with two counts each of possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography. He was released with conditions after being charged.

The RCMP said Peacock, who had worked for the police force for more than three years, remains suspended with pay ever since charges were announced in April. He has now been remanded into custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 4 in St. Paul.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

St. Paul is about a two-hour drive northeast of Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'St. Paul RCMP officer charged with possessing, distributing child porn'
St. Paul RCMP officer charged with possessing, distributing child porn
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices