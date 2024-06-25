Inflation ticks up to 2.9% in May as Canadians paid more for services

Send this page to someone via email

Inflation accelerated in May as the costs of services ticked up, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

The annual rate of inflation was 2.9 per cent in May, the agency said. That’s up from the 2.7 per cent annual rate in April.

Statistics Canada said inflation on services drove up the headline figure as Canadians paid more on rent, cell services, travel tours and air transportation.

Grocery prices also accelerated slightly, with annual inflation here rising 1.5 per cent, up 0.1 percentage points from April’s pace.

Inflation has remained under three per cent for all of 2024 so far, but most economists had expected inflation would continue the cooling trend of recent months.

The Bank of Canada will be watching the May inflation figures closely as it decides whether it can deliver back-to-back interest rate cuts at its next meeting in July.