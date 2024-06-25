Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Inflation ticks up to 2.9% in May as Canadians paid more for services

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 7:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Interest rate cuts ‘reasonable’ to expect if inflation lines up with Bank of Canada’s expectations: Macklem'
Interest rate cuts ‘reasonable’ to expect if inflation lines up with Bank of Canada’s expectations: Macklem
WATCH: Interest rate cuts ‘reasonable’ to expect if inflation lines up with Bank of Canada’s expectations: Macklem
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Inflation accelerated in May as the costs of services ticked up, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

The annual rate of inflation was 2.9 per cent in May, the agency said. That’s up from the 2.7 per cent annual rate in April.

Statistics Canada said inflation on services drove up the headline figure as Canadians paid more on rent, cell services, travel tours and air transportation.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

Grocery prices also accelerated slightly, with annual inflation here rising 1.5 per cent, up 0.1 percentage points from April’s pace.

Trending Now

Inflation has remained under three per cent for all of 2024 so far, but most economists had expected inflation would continue the cooling trend of recent months.

The Bank of Canada will be watching the May inflation figures closely as it decides whether it can deliver back-to-back interest rate cuts at its next meeting in July.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices