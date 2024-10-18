$5.5M for Jasper tourism recovery pledged by federal, provincial governments

The Alberta and federal governments are putting a combined $5.5 million toward attracting tourists to the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper.
A July wildfire destroyed one-third of the town, including multiple hotels and 800 housing units.
Year-round tourism is Jasper’s main economic driver.
Soraya Martinez Ferrada, the federal tourism minister, says Ottawa will spend $3 million on tourism advertising across the globe to attract visitors back to Jasper.
Get weekly money news
Joseph Schow, her Alberta counterpart, says his province is putting $2.5 million toward the same goal.
Schow says some of the provincial funding will be earmarked for tourism businesses in Jasper to help rebuild and create new visitor experiences.
— More to come…
Comments