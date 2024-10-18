Menu

Politics

$5.5M for Jasper tourism recovery pledged by federal, provincial governments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jasper officials say town is ‘open for business’'
Jasper officials say town is ‘open for business’
In the weeks after the Jasper wildfire, residents warned tourists to stay away as the recovery effort began. But come October, that has changed in a big way as officials have a new message for visitors: Come back ASAP’ Jasmine King reports from Jasper – Oct 10, 2024
The Alberta and federal governments are putting a combined $5.5 million toward attracting tourists to the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper.

A July wildfire destroyed one-third of the town, including multiple hotels and 800 housing units.

Year-round tourism is Jasper’s main economic driver.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, the federal tourism minister, says Ottawa will spend $3 million on tourism advertising across the globe to attract visitors back to Jasper.

Joseph Schow, her Alberta counterpart, says his province is putting $2.5 million toward the same goal.

Schow says some of the provincial funding will be earmarked for tourism businesses in Jasper to help rebuild and create new visitor experiences.

Click to play video: 'Jasper Mayor wants an end to ‘divisive rhetoric’ over wildfire'
Jasper Mayor wants an end to ‘divisive rhetoric’ over wildfire
— More to come…

