$5.5M for Jasper tourism recovery pledged by federal, provincial governments

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Alberta and federal governments are putting a combined $5.5 million toward attracting tourists to the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper.

A July wildfire destroyed one-third of the town, including multiple hotels and 800 housing units.

Year-round tourism is Jasper’s main economic driver.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, the federal tourism minister, says Ottawa will spend $3 million on tourism advertising across the globe to attract visitors back to Jasper.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Joseph Schow, her Alberta counterpart, says his province is putting $2.5 million toward the same goal.

Schow says some of the provincial funding will be earmarked for tourism businesses in Jasper to help rebuild and create new visitor experiences.

1:47 Jasper Mayor wants an end to ‘divisive rhetoric’ over wildfire

— More to come…