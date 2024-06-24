Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Illegal ride-hailing crackdown in Richmond nets 25 charges, $18K in fines

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 4:42 pm
1 min read
RCMP officers intercept an unlicensed ride-hailing operator. View image in full screen
RCMP officers intercept an unlicensed ride-hailing operator. Richmond RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., say a recent crackdown on illegal ride-hailing operators resulted in 25 charges and more than $18,000 in fines.

The operation, conducted on June 13 in partnership with B.C.’s Passenger Transportation Branch, targeted drivers operating on ride-hailing apps not authorized to operate in B.C.

In a Monday media release, Mounties said they intercepted “Seeral” unlicensed drivers who were circumventing B.C. regulations including background checks and vehicle inspections.

Click to play video: 'B.C. sets new minimum wage for gig economy workers'
B.C. sets new minimum wage for gig economy workers
Trending Now

“Unlicensed ride-hailing services pose significant risks to public safety due to the lack of proper vetting, including background checks and vehicle inspections,” Richmond RCMP Sgt. Eric Baskette said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are warning the public of the inherent risks of using unauthorized apps, which include unlicensed and uninsured drivers.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The more than two dozen charges laid include operating without a valid licence, using the wrong class of licence and failing to display an inspection certificate.

Some of the drivers were repeat offenders, RCMP said, including one who had been busted four times since 2021.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices