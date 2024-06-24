Illegal ride-hailing crackdown in Richmond nets 25 charges, $18K in fines

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., say a recent crackdown on illegal ride-hailing operators resulted in 25 charges and more than $18,000 in fines.
The operation, conducted on June 13 in partnership with B.C.’s Passenger Transportation Branch, targeted drivers operating on ride-hailing apps not authorized to operate in B.C.
In a Monday media release, Mounties said they intercepted “Seeral” unlicensed drivers who were circumventing B.C. regulations including background checks and vehicle inspections.
“Unlicensed ride-hailing services pose significant risks to public safety due to the lack of proper vetting, including background checks and vehicle inspections,” Richmond RCMP Sgt. Eric Baskette said.
“We are warning the public of the inherent risks of using unauthorized apps, which include unlicensed and uninsured drivers.”
The more than two dozen charges laid include operating without a valid licence, using the wrong class of licence and failing to display an inspection certificate.
Some of the drivers were repeat offenders, RCMP said, including one who had been busted four times since 2021.
