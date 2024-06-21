Lethbridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge community members celebrated the unique heritage and diverse First Nations, Métis and Inuit cultures at a series of events and activities held throughout the city on Friday.

The day began with the inaugural raising of the Métis flag along the Métis Trail and Blackfoot Boulevard West.

The ceremony started with a prayer and came to a close with traditional dancing.

Lethbridge and Area Métis Council member Brittany Lee says raising the flag began as a dream and has been in the works for a long time.

“We have so many wonderful Métis humans here doing such great work,” said Lee. “To be able to acknowledge that our people are here and contributing to Lethbridge and area in such good ways, and trying to make ourselves seen and known, it’s absolutely wonderful.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 The push to bring back Indigenous language

After the ceremony, community members headed to Galt Gardens for a National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration held by Reconciliation Lethbridge.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The event featured a tipi village, Indigenous artists, vendors, drummers and singers, and a stew and fry bread feast served by the Interfaith Food Bank.

City of Lethbridge Indigenous Relations specialist Echo Nowak says the event was about bringing the community together and celebrating all things Indigenous.

“We are so much more than dancing and performing,” said Nowak. “We are artists, we are singers, we are entrepreneurs. It’s always great to get everybody together.”

2:04 National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebrated in Calgary

Nowak hopes that following the celebration, non-Indigenous attendees get curious about Lethbridge’s Indigenous community, aren’t afraid to ask questions and want to learn about the heritage and culture.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are important in this city and we are valued,” said Nowak. “We’re not going anywhere, so, get to know us.”

More information about Reconciliation Lethbridge can be found here.