Calgary athlete heads to world ninja championships: ‘It’s an honour’

A hard-working young Calgary athlete is heading off to take on the world this weekend.

Lucas Artinian is also inspiring a lot of kids to pursue his path and swing into action.

Artinian is a coach at Fitset Ninja in northeast Calgary, where he regularly leads his students through the Ninja obstacle course.

“One of the biggest things is the confidence that it gives the kids,” Artinian said.

Artinian, 24, is just back from winning a gold medal at the Canadian Ninja League National Championships in Sudbury, Ont.

“It was amazing,” Artinian said, “such a great feeling.”

Artinian is now part of Team Canada at the World Ninja League Championships, taking place between June 21-24 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“It’s an honour, such a blessing,” Artinian said. “I just love the adrenaline, the feeling of flying through the air – it makes you feel strong, it makes you feel fast, it’s like you feel like a superhero!”