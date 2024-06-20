Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary athlete heads to world ninja championships: ‘It’s an honour’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 6:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s an honour’: Calgary athlete heads to world ninja championship'
‘It’s an honour’: Calgary athlete heads to world ninja championship
WATCH: A hardworking young Calgary athlete is heading off to take on the world this weekend. As Gil Tucker shows us, he’s also inspiring a lot of kids to pursue his path and swing into action.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A hard-working young Calgary athlete is heading off to take on the world this weekend.

Lucas Artinian is also inspiring a lot of kids to pursue his path and swing into action.

Artinian is a coach at Fitset Ninja in northeast Calgary, where he regularly leads his students through the Ninja obstacle course.

“One of the biggest things is the confidence that it gives the kids,” Artinian said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Artinian, 24, is just back from winning a gold medal at the Canadian Ninja League National Championships in Sudbury, Ont.

“It was amazing,” Artinian said, “such a great feeling.”

Artinian is now part of Team Canada at the World Ninja League Championships, taking place between June 21-24 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an honour, such a blessing,” Artinian said. “I just love the adrenaline, the feeling of flying through the air – it makes you feel strong, it makes you feel fast, it’s like you feel like a superhero!”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Obstacle course fitness and training in Winnipeg'
Obstacle course fitness and training in Winnipeg
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices