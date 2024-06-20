Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters ‘extremely cognizant’ of water usage as crews battle blaze at Calgary Bulk Barn

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 1:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire damages store in southeast Calgary'
Fire damages store in southeast Calgary
WATCH ABOVE: Investigators are looking into the cause of a large fire that broke out at a store in southeast Calgary. The response caused traffic issues along Macleod Trail and at its peak 17 trucks were on scene. Michael King reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary fire crews said they were extremely cognizant of their water usage as they worked to knock down a blaze at a southeast business Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called around 6:20 a.m. to a fire at a Bulk Barn in the 9200 block of Macleod Trail Southeast.

Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, said dark smoke was coming from the business, which is located on the west end of a strip mall.

Crews began an “aggressive attack” to chase the fire, according to Henke.

“With buildings that have had multiple renovations, sometimes there’s void spaces, so you have to start pulling down the ceiling and then another ceiling because sometimes there’s multiple layers,” she said. “The fire can hide in spots where you don’t expect and so you have to do a lot of salvage and overhaul to look for all of those hot spots and make sure that it’s completely out.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do have heat cameras for that, as well, thermal imaging cameras that are used to find hot spots in behind places so that we can appropriately attack that fire.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Henke said the business was empty when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

It’s believed the fire started inside the business and spread into the roof, according to the CFD.

More on Calgary

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the Bulk Barn, she added.

“Firefighters did a great job limiting spread. There will be some smoke damage to some neighbouring businesses, however, the fire damage is limited to the business where the fire started.”

With Calgary’s current water crisis, Henke said Thursday morning she wasn’t yet sure how much water was used to douse the blaze, but said it would be more than the 600 litres used to put out a fire in Bowness on Wednesday.

In an update early Thursday afternoon, the CFD said about 20,000 litres of water was used on the fire.

“A charged hose line is a literal lifeline for our firefighters who are inside a burning building searching for occupants and doing fire suppression,” acting fire chief Debora Bergeson said in a news release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The CFD is very grateful for all of the water conservation Calgarians have done so that we have a safe and continuous water supply for exactly these types of emergencies. Public and firefighter safety is paramount.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary fire crews battle blaze in Bowness'
Calgary fire crews battle blaze in Bowness

Henke said firefighters were very mindful of their water usage.

“Our firefighters are extremely cognizant of the situation we’re in and everyone is working together to use the minimal amount of water that we can and yet still do the job we need to do.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Anyone with photos or video of the fire is asked to email them to Henke at piofire@calgary.ca.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices