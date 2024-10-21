Menu

Environment

Alberta government to build 250 units of interim housing in Jasper for $112 million

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2024 1:55 pm
1 min read
The Alberta government has announced its building 250 units of interim housing for Jasper, residents displaced by a wildfire in July 2024. View image in full screen
The Alberta government has announced its building 250 units of interim housing for Jasper, residents displaced by a wildfire in July 2024. Parks Canada
The Alberta government has announced 250 units of interim housing for Jasper, Alta., residents displaced by a wildfire this summer.

Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says the housing will cost the province $112 million, and the units will be rented at or near market rates.

The July wildfire destroyed one-third of the tourist town’s structures, including more than 800 units of housing.

The July 2024 Jasper wildfire destroyed one-third of the town's structures, including more than 800 units of housing. View image in full screen
The July 2024 Jasper wildfire destroyed one-third of the town’s structures, including more than 800 units of housing.

Nixon says it’s still being determined how many of the interim housing units will be single occupancy and how many will be designed for families.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Richard Ireland says the need for housing was already an issue before the fire, but these units will help Jasper residents recover from the disaster.

Nixon says units are expected to be available in January.

Click to play video: 'Federal, provincial governments chip in millions of dollars to help Jasper recover from wildfire'
Federal, provincial governments chip in millions of dollars to help Jasper recover from wildfire
© 2024 The Canadian Press

