Fast response knocks down Calgary fire while saving water

Calgary fire officials says they’re very aware of the water crisis and crews did all they could to save every drop while knocking down a fire in Bowness on Wednesday morning.

Carole Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, said only about 600 litres of water was used to put out the fire in a boarded up home on Bowwood Drive Northwest.

“There was an incredibly quick response and it was also upgraded to a second alarm for additional engines and tenders that carry water with them,” Henke said. “The fire crews got a very quick knockdown, which was great.”

Henke said it was an off-duty firefighter that called 911 and fortunately, the fire station was nearby. The fire hydrant was hooked up and other water trucks were on the scene, she said, water crisis or no water crisis.

“We have several contingency plans should we need a lot more water for any type of fire that we respond to,” Henke said. “In this case, very little water was actually used to extinguish the fire.”

The home was supposed to be vacant but Henke said it appears the fire started on or near a mattress inside.

Neighbour Ben Reynolds said the place has been known to be used by homeless people in the past.

“We haven’t seen anybody recently. The trees and stuff over there are quite overgrown but possibly about six months ago I had seen people going in and out.”

The CFD said no injuries were reported and the investigation continues.