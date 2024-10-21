Nothing remains after Bearspaw home goes up in flames.

An Alberta neighbourhood is in shock after a Bearspaw home went up in flames on Saturday.
Crews were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m. to reports of a fire and began quickly fighting the flames.
No injuries were reported due to the inferno, but one person was taken to hospital after a medical event.
As of Sunday evening, it’s still unclear as to how the fire began.
