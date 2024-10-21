Menu

Fire

Nothing remains after Bearspaw home goes up in flames.

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 6:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bearspaw neighbourhood still in shock after massive blaze destroys home.'
Bearspaw neighbourhood still in shock after massive blaze destroys home.
A community is reassessing their fire evacuation plans after a home was destroyed by fire on Saturday night. Drew Stremick reports that crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes.
An Alberta neighbourhood is in shock after a Bearspaw home went up in flames on Saturday.

Crews were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m. to reports of a fire and began quickly fighting the flames.

No injuries were reported due to the inferno, but one person was taken to hospital after a medical event.

As of Sunday evening, it’s still unclear as to how the fire began.

