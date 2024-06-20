Guelph Humane Society issues reminder not to leave animals in hot cars

Send this page to someone via email

The high heat and humidity is prompting the Guelph Humane Society to remind pet owners not to leave them inside vehicles in these conditions.

It issued a news release on Monday on the dangers the heat and humidity can pose to dog, cats and other animals when they are left alone inside a vehicle.

The humane society has already received a number of calls from concerned residents.

“We’ve had 20 to 25 calls in the last month alone including a few this week,” executive director Lisa Veit said.

“It is never safe to leave a pet unattended so we really need to get the message out.”

Waterloo regional police attended 10 such calls this month, including one where officers forced their way into a vehicle to rescue a kitten in distress.

Signs of heat distress in dogs include excessive panting or drooling, lethargy or unco-ordinated movement, vomiting or diarrhea, and collapse or unconsciousness. In many of the cases, animals perished inside vehicles where the windows were closed, causing temperatures to increase rapidly.

If people find a pet in distress inside a vehicle on a hot summer day, the humane society suggests that they call 911 or the humane society, and do not take matters into their own hands.

“Police have enforcement powers under the provincial animal welfare service act and can issue charges to a pet owner who has left their pet in a situation that created the distress,” Veit said.

She also said municipalities have bylaws in place to protect animals from being left in hot vehicles.

The humane society has put out a campaign called Love Means Leaving Me at Home, where people are being urged to leave their pets at home and not take them with them when running errands or doing shopping.

“It’s truly is an act of love during these high temperatures in the summer months to leave their pet at home rather than take them with you and create a situation which may cause your pet into a life-threatening emergency,” Veit said.

Veit said that if you do decide to bring your pet along, do not leave them unattended. She added that there are a number of businesses where customers are allowed to bring their pets inside with them.

– with files from Global’s Kevin Nielsen